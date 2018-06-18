1 읽는 중

Reason Why JUNGKOOK Who's 'Bad at Expressing His Feelings', Wept in front of Hyungs

Photo from Online community

BTS Jungkook mentioned several times on interviews that he's "not good at expressing his emotions." However, there was a time when he showed tears.

What made this calm boy burst into tears? T_T

Q. Are you good at expressing your feelings?
A. I'm bad at it. Even about thankful feelings, I rarely express them because I feel embarrassed. Of course, I speak up well about dissatisfaction. (-WINGS CONCEPT BOOK INTERVIEW)

In an interview with anan, a Japanese magazine, he said "I was quite a crybaby when I was young. I was the kind of baby who would get upset and burst into tears, just by hearing somebody telling me 'Are you about to cry?' As I joined a group and overcame various things, I began to cry less. But last year, I was overwhelmed with emotion and cried a lot in front of the members."

He said, "I'm usually very shy so I'm not good at conveying my thoughts."

While Jungkook is this kind of person, what made him show tears?

Photo from MBC MUSIC

RM said in 2016 on MBC MUSIC's Star Show 360, "Jungkook is not someone who reveals his heart openly. He's quiet and calm. In an atmosphere where everyone was talking about their difficulties, I saw Jungkook crying for the first time. At that time, he said 'The only hard thing for me is that hyungs are having a hard time'."

According to RM, Jungkook is a dongsaeng who answers 'Hyung, there's nothing hard for me,' when asked, 'Is there anything hard for you?'

Jungkook said, "At that time, I cried because I felt distressed, watching hyungs suffering mentally, while I couldn't do anything for them or say anything about it."

Photo from V LIVE

Also on a V LIVE, when Jungkook was reading a letter to RM, he also seemed to tear up while saying "You are really an amazing person, hyung."

Even though Jungkook is a maknae, he seems like a truly considerate person.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

