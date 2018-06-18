A Goose-Bumping Scene of BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU MV

VoomVoom introduces one of the scenes from DDU-DU DDU-DU MV of BLACKPINK which has been praised for demonstrating hair-raising double standards of the public.

What did they try to convey…???

In their music video revealed on June 15 via Youtube, JISOO appears with a pink wig at around 1:50. Without recognizing real JISOO passing by, people kept taking photos of her in the huge picture in front of them.

The phones that people were holding turn to a gun once 'real' JISOO trips and these people with masks on their face aim their gun at her.

Some netizens who've seen this scene pointed out that it tries to express public's duplicity. People make an interpretation that public easily turns their back from the idols they loved and supported even with the smallest mistakes or incidents. And thus, they say this scene in the music video criticizes public's two-faced attitude.

After two days of its release, DDU-DU DDU-DU exceeded 50 million hits on Youtube and this is the fastest record made among K-pop girl groups.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

