Skyrocketing Numbers of Campaign Supporters after KANG DANIEL's Participation in 2018 Ice Bucket Challenge

중앙일보

입력

Photo from @wannaone.official

Photo from @wannaone.official

Numbers of campaign supporters skyrocketed after the news of WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL participating in the 2018 Ice bucket challenge became known.

Good job Daniel ♥

Seungil Hope Foundation on June 14 announced "From June 12 of when KANG DANIEL participated, thousands of supports have been continued. Including his fan club, numbers of other individual sponsors mounted up to the extent of exceeding the website traffic."

With the nomination of EXO's CHAN YEOL, KANG DANIEL participated in this campaign. And together with his video, he conveyed that he can't be more pleasant and thankful toward an opportunity given to help a little.

His good influence has triggered fans to take part in the campaign such as his fan club donating 2,000,000 KRW to Seungil Hope Foundation. The first runner of 2018 Ice bucket challenge SEAN disclosed his thoughts on his SNS that "KANG DANIEL's kind leverage allowed fans to join in the campaign for good intentions. I think I know why people are enthusiastic about him."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

