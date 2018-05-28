1 읽는 중

BTS' Best Vocal Unit 'SOPE-ME' Is Now All Set to Debut?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Who are the best vocal units inside BTS? JIMIN X JUNGKOOK? Maybe not? There is another vocal combination 'SOPE-ME', SUGA and J-HOPE who originally are in the rapper line.

They are hilarious!!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

2016 Youtube BANGTANTV introduced them as the 'best vocal unit' SOPE-ME. BTS' Twitter changed to SOPE-ME official Twitter on the April Fools day. They've also had a V LIVE, wearing couple shirts written "SOPE-ME", and their photos were handled during 2016 BTS FESTA.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

RM was sad he wasn't able to join SOPE-ME, saying "We should've done it together".

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

They mentioned on SOPE-ME's debut during last fan signing event.

So how well does this two sing? VoomVoom brought you the video clip, introducing J-HOPE's powerful voice and SUGA's emotion. Just looking at them makes me happy.

SOPE-ME also stood out in the Japan concert. Do you think we can expect SOPE-ME collaboration in Korea and other countries? I wish to see them on stage during the 2-week BTS FESTA (June 1-13) commemorating their debut!

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

