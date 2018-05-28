BTS' Best Vocal Unit 'SOPE-ME' Is Now All Set to Debut?

Who are the best vocal units inside BTS? JIMIN X JUNGKOOK? Maybe not? There is another vocal combination 'SOPE-ME', SUGA and J-HOPE who originally are in the rapper line.

They are hilarious!!

2016 Youtube BANGTANTV introduced them as the 'best vocal unit' SOPE-ME. BTS' Twitter changed to SOPE-ME official Twitter on the April Fools day. They've also had a V LIVE, wearing couple shirts written "SOPE-ME", and their photos were handled during 2016 BTS FESTA.

RM was sad he wasn't able to join SOPE-ME, saying "We should've done it together".

They mentioned on SOPE-ME's debut during last fan signing event.

So how well does this two sing? VoomVoom brought you the video clip, introducing J-HOPE's powerful voice and SUGA's emotion. Just looking at them makes me happy.

SOPE-ME also stood out in the Japan concert. Do you think we can expect SOPE-ME collaboration in Korea and other countries? I wish to see them on stage during the 2-week BTS FESTA (June 1-13) commemorating their debut!

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com