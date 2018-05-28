OFFICIAL: BTS Becomes First K-pop Artist to Top 'Billboard 200'

BTS topped Billboard's main album chart for the first time as a K-pop artist.

Truly writing down a legend!

On the latest chart released by Billboard on May 27 (local time), the album BTS released on May 18, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear, was ranked No.1 on Billboard 200.



Billboard 200 ranks among the most popular albums of the week in America, based on album sales, digital sales of tracks from albums, and streaming data.

It is the first time ever for a K-pop artist to earn No.1 on this chart.

Moreover, it is the first time in 12 years for an album performed in non-English language to top Billboard 200. In 2006, Il Divo, the crossover vocal quartet, has topped the list with the Ancora, the album sung in Spanish, Italian and French.

It is also the first time for an album in the 'world music' genre to be ranked No.1 on Billboard 200.

Billboard classifies all music that originates from outside of United States, including Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East, as 'world music'. Therefore, K-pop is also categorized as world music.

Billboard wrote, "It’s only the second top 10 for the K-pop genre, following BTS’ own Love Yourself: Her, which debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the Oct. 7, 2017-dated list," and commented that "It is not only the biggest week for BTS, but also for K-pop too."

At a press conference held on May 24, BTS has stated about their ambitions saying, "We would like to rank No.1 on Hot 100, Billboard's main singles chart, and Billboard 200 and also hold a stadium tour. We'd also like to go to the Grammy Awards, and become the most influential artist around the world."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com