BTS Has Once Revealed Their Ideal Types at One Place!

Does any ARMY remember this?

All members of BTS have once talked about their ideal types. It's quite different from what has been widely known until now. It was at MBC MUSIC's Idol True Colors aired in 2014.

RM Whenever I see someone with high top canvas, I am attracted.

DJ Is it really because of the shoes? Not because of their face or body?

RM I feel greatly attracted to a high top canvas. I wish men don't wear them.

Suga I once wrote in my lyrics that I don't care about anything. It goes like 'You are the goddess to me and perhaps you put on a perfume called 'charm'.' I don't have a fixed ideal type but I like a person who's charming at first sight. Charms are very important to me. More than appearances and looks, whether we talk the same language or not is much more important.

Jin I like a woman who does housekeeping well. I like someone who cooks well.

Jungkook I like someone who's tall, has fair skin and is slim.

V I like a girl who's a bit different from others. Someone who's pure.

J-Hope V likes a girl who makes cocoa in the morning.

V Yes, I like some who takes care of my health in the morning. Someone who takes care of me a lot, like a mother.



Jimin I really like something cute. I think I fall easily for odd charms. If there's something cute, I fall right into it. I fall for whimsical attractions.



J-Hope For me, these to MCs(Miss A's Jia and Fei) are my ideal type.

The way BTS members talk is so cute, isn't it? ARMYs, did you guys all write these down?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com