1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Has Once Revealed Their Ideal Types at One Place!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from MBC MUSIC

Photo from MBC MUSIC

Does any ARMY remember this?

All members of BTS have once talked about their ideal types. It's quite different from what has been widely known until now. It was at MBC MUSIC's Idol True Colors aired in 2014.

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

RM Whenever I see someone with high top canvas, I am attracted.
DJ Is it really because of the shoes? Not because of their face or body?
RM I feel greatly attracted to a high top canvas. I wish men don't wear them.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Suga I once wrote in my lyrics that I don't care about anything. It goes like 'You are the goddess to me and perhaps you put on a perfume called 'charm'.' I don't have a fixed ideal type but I like a person who's charming at first sight. Charms are very important to me. More than appearances and looks, whether we talk the same language or not is much more important.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Jin I like a woman who does housekeeping well. I like someone who cooks well.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Jungkook I like someone who's tall, has fair skin and is slim.

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

V I like a girl who's a bit different from others. Someone who's pure.
J-Hope V likes a girl who makes cocoa in the morning.
V Yes, I like some who takes care of my health in the morning. Someone who takes care of me a lot, like a mother.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1


Jimin I really like something cute. I think I fall easily for odd charms. If there's something cute, I fall right into it. I fall for whimsical attractions.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1


J-Hope For me, these to MCs(Miss A's Jia and Fei) are my ideal type.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

The way BTS members talk is so cute, isn't it? ARMYs, did you guys all write these down?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT