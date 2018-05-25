1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: The 95z Soulmates, V and JIMIN's Lovey-Dovey Cuddling Time

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Screenshot

Photo from Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Mnet BTS COMEBACK SHOW aired on May 24 disclosed the '95z' V and JIMIN visiting a comics shop during a corner called "Recharging method of Anpanman". V and JIMIN were spotted cuddling each other.

I ship the 95z ♥

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

When V told JIMIN "We're off to Billboard soon. We need to learn English", JIMIN came next to V, hugged him and lied down. They began studying together and pretended to snore when they heard "Let's sleep" from the phone. JIMIN looked at V with an endearing smile.

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

95z showed glimpses of dance moves in the G.C.F in Osaka film released on April 30, and it turned out to be the choreography of Airplane pt.2, one of the tracks from their third album.

It makes me smile just looking at them. VoomVoom cheers 95z everlasting friendship.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

