BTS Speaks "Our Next Goal is to Sit Atop Billboard 200, Hot 100, and…"

BTS in the press conference specifically mentioned their next goal.

"Although it sounds too grand, it's always better to dream big."

At 11 am on May 24, BTS held a comeback press conference at Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul.

When one of the interviewees asked their next step and goal, RM responded, "We talked about this ourselves. We wish we could top Billboard 200. We previously were ranked on 28th on Billboard Hot 100, and this time we aim to reach 10th in the listing. I guess it would be really competitive as arrays of world famous songs are lined up above Top 10 but our big dream to achieve is standing atop the Chart of Hot100."

SUGA spoke of his ambitions "Although it sounds too grand, it's always better to dream big. We would like to rank no.1 on Billboard 200 and Hot 100, and would also like to visit Grammy Awards. We want a stadium tour, and want to become the most influential artist in the world. We never spoke this out because it's an overreaching goal, but will go forward of it since we breathed a word today.

BTS performed their title song FAKE LOVE on 2018 Billboard Music Award in Las Vegas on May 21 as the world premiere and was awarded a Top Social Artist continuing on from last year. The third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has brought a sweeping shift in major music charts including Billboard, flaunting their influence throughout the whole world.

