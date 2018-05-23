3 BEST Attractive Places You can Trace BTS & BLACKPINK In Seoul's Hongdae

VoomVoom introduces a place where you can trace BLACKPINK and BTS in 'Hongdae', also known as the 'Street of Youth'.

Get your plane tickets right now!

Course 1. Nemamdero Phone case

BLACKPINK in their previous V LIVE made their phone cases here and said they are the store's frequenter. Why don't you visit this place and decorate your phone like they did?

Address: 21, Wausan-ro 19-gil Mapo-gu, Republic of Korea

Hours of operation: Everyday 12:00~21:00

Contact number: 02-322-6682

Website: http://www.nemamke.com

Course 2. No Rush

This place became famous for JENNIE and ROSÉ having their meal. While lasagna and Western breakfast are the restaurant's signature menu, appropriately cooked poached eggs, potato puree, bacon, and salad together make a great combo. They also recommend a rosé meat sauce lasagna made with savory beef tomato sauce.

Address: 17, Donggyo-ro 30-gil Mapo-gu, Republic of Korea

Hours of operation: Everyday 12:00~01:00

Contact number: 010-7678-7728

Course 3. Line Friends L7 Hongdae

A 'Line Friends' Flagship store opened in Hongdae L7 last month 28th. This place is known to be the biggest one in Korea and its second floor solely sells BTS' produced character 'BT21'.

Address: L7 HONGDAE, 141, Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Hours of operation: Everyday 11:00~22:00

Contact number: 02-322-9631

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

