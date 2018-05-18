Did BLACKPINK JISOO Survive From the So-called 'Beggar Zone'?

Everybody would agree that Jisoo of BLACKPINK is a stunning beauty. However, even for a person with a flawless face, looking good in any kind of hairstyle is a different story. Will Jisoo still look beautiful in a 'less pretty' hair?

Hair in the 'beggar zone' refers to medium-short hair which makes 'almost anyone' look less pretty!

On May 16, BLACKPINK performed at a university festival. Here, Jisoo appeared with a new haircut, the hairstyle so-called the 'beggar zone'.

In Korea, medium-short hair is often referred to as the 'beggar zone'. The name came from many women's experiences in which they realized they look ugly in that particular hair length. When you are in the stage of 'beggar zone', any styling would look awkward or messy like a beggar.

However, our queen Jisoo was different. Rather than looking poor or awkward, she looked even more classy and elegant in the new hairstyle.

Without further comment, check out the pictures yourself!

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

