사회

Flooding Comeback Countdown of K-POP Groups…BTS-BLACKPINK-BTOB-AOA-WANNA ONE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The K-pop stars are coming back this summer: BTS, BLACKPINK, BTOB, AOA, WANNA ONE. Who is your most anticipated group?

Who do you expect the most?

■ BTS
BTS is coming back on May 18 with their third official album Love Yourself 轉 'Tear'. By performing 2018 Billboard Music Award, BTS will disclose new songs off their album.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

■ WANNA ONE
The hottest-monstrous-rookie WANNA ONE is coming back as well. Their comeback is scheduled on June 4, and the special album '1÷χ=1 (UNDIVIDED) will be disclosed through numbers of music sites. Their World tour concert WANNA ONE World Tour-One: The World will take place along with the comeback.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

■ BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's comeback date hasn't been announced officially but it's expected to be the end of May or early June. BLACKPINK members have recently completed filming music videos on May 10, all set ready to party.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

■ BTOB
BTOB is preparing an album to return in June. Even after a long interregnal, individual members have been active in different aspects and so, fans have high expectations on their group performances.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

■ AOA
AOA is coming back on May 28 after a long gap. It's been about 16 months since their performances last year. As it is the first official performance after Choa's withdrawal from the group, this stage should be more special to them.

Photo from FNC

Photo from FNC

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

