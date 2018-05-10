Korean IDOL Couples Marriage! FTISLAND MINHWAN ♥ YULHEE Wedding Will be Held After Her Childbirth

While Choi Minhwan (27) of FTISLAND and Yulhee (22) of LABOUM previously disclosed their relationship and pregnancy news, they officially announced that their wedding will take place in October.

On May 9. Minhwan in his fan cafe said, "Many of you might have been flustered by a sudden dating and wedding announcement. Soon I'm becoming a father of my child. I am still very young and lack in many aspects, but I am going through many changes to be a good, respectable daddy."

According to Minhwan, birth name of their baby is "Jjang-e". He further mentioned that their wedding will be held on October 19, a little after Yulhee recuperating from childbirth.

Choi Minhwan debuted in 2007 as a member of FTISLAND. Yulhee debuted in 2014 as a member of LABOUM but 2 months after admitting their relationship in November, she withdrew from the group saying "I have no intention of taking part in the entertainment business."

They brought the news of their wedding on January, which is 4 months after acknowledging their romantic relationship. As active idol members, the couple who had received much attention after the disclosure of their love affair is becoming a husband and wife at last on forthcoming October.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

