1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Individual Teaser Images of WANNA ONE's World Tour Released

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Wanna One's individual teaser images for the world tour concert has been disclosed.

International Wannables, here comes Wanna One!

On May 8, Wanna One released individual teaser images for their world tour concert, Wanna One World Tour in Seoul which is to be held from June 1~3.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

In the images released this day, eleven members of Wanna One are wearing brown tone colored uniforms. The members are gazing forwards, each showing a face that makes their charm stand out; while some are smiling, others are showing charismatic gazes or melancholy and captivating eyes.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

In particular, round golden silhouettes are shining around their faces, conveying the meaning that Wanna One will become 'one' with all the Wannables around the globe and spread Wanna One's Golden Age throughout the world. The title of the concert, Wanna One World Tour In Seoul is written in the bottom of the images, raising expectations for the world tour.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

The concert held in Seoul's Gocheok Skydome is especially gaining huge attention since the stages of Wanna One's special album, 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) are being released for the first time. Some parts of the concert on June 1 will be linked and collaborated with Mnet's reality show Wanna One Go: X-CON.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Wanna One's one and only world tour concert ONE : THE WORLD will be held 18 times in 13 cities, starting from Seoul, continuing on to San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Melbourne, Taipei, and Manila.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT