OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Individual Teaser Images of WANNA ONE's World Tour Released

Wanna One's individual teaser images for the world tour concert has been disclosed.

International Wannables, here comes Wanna One!

On May 8, Wanna One released individual teaser images for their world tour concert, Wanna One World Tour in Seoul which is to be held from June 1~3.

In the images released this day, eleven members of Wanna One are wearing brown tone colored uniforms. The members are gazing forwards, each showing a face that makes their charm stand out; while some are smiling, others are showing charismatic gazes or melancholy and captivating eyes.

In particular, round golden silhouettes are shining around their faces, conveying the meaning that Wanna One will become 'one' with all the Wannables around the globe and spread Wanna One's Golden Age throughout the world. The title of the concert, Wanna One World Tour In Seoul is written in the bottom of the images, raising expectations for the world tour.

The concert held in Seoul's Gocheok Skydome is especially gaining huge attention since the stages of Wanna One's special album, 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) are being released for the first time. Some parts of the concert on June 1 will be linked and collaborated with Mnet's reality show Wanna One Go: X-CON.

Wanna One's one and only world tour concert ONE : THE WORLD will be held 18 times in 13 cities, starting from Seoul, continuing on to San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Melbourne, Taipei, and Manila.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

