Collection of VMIN Episodes: Why V Cried in Front of JIMIN, and When Are Their Happiest Moments

Each member of BTS has a different charm. This time, VoomVoom introduces to you a combination of BTS members. It's V and Jimin who are usually called the '95z' or the '95 line'(both of them were born in 1995).

On the V LIVE program Run BTS! released on April 29, BTS members went to Lotte World, a theme park in Seoul. At that time, V and Jimin were spotted standing together friendly, locking hands. V was whining to Jimin, "Please, let's lock our hands" and when Jimin finally did, he was so happy that a big smile spread on his face.

Also on BTS: BURN THE STAGE Ep.7 BEST OF ME released on May 2, the episode of V crying in front of Jimin was portrayed. V confessed that he felt so pressured at people's attention when he tried acting for the first time among BTS members. While he was having a hard time, V went to Jimin for the first time. V cried a lot, letting out his feelings to Jimin as he said, "It's so hard for me to concentrate." "Jimin worried a lot for me at that time," said V.

The 'chemistry' between the two is more than this.

V wrote about his 'same age' friend Jimin that "I'm thankful for him when he stays by my side." And when he was asked about 'the happiest moment with Jimin', he answered "From the moment I saw him in second grade until now. I'm happy that we can be together without getting hurt." To the question 'Something you want from Jimin?', he said, "I just want him to be happy all the time."

Jimin also wrote "I hope Taehyung never has a hard time", "The moment Taehyung looks happy is when he's with me."

They look so happy as they friendly play around together.

And when they are cuddling each other.

We hope the beautiful friendship of '95z' lasts forever. This was VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com