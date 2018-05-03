"Love Like Playing with Fire?" BLACKPINK JENNIE's Ideal Type

"Our love is playing with fire"

Yes, I agree

This is the lyrics of their song Playing with fire. They've talked about fire-like loves in their song, what about their ideal types?

During an interview with a press in 2016 shortly after releasing Playing with Fire, Jennie was questioned: "You sang about love on fire. What is your ideal type?" And she answered, "I'm attracted to someone who is responsible for his work."

In another interview, she said, "I've never had fire-like love, so I had to recall the emotions I felt from movies and dramas."

From one of the broadcasts last year, she said, "For me, appearance isn't a matter. What more important is the inner side of a man."

Which man would look good on Jennie? This was 'Voomvoom'.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

