No.1 BTS and No.5 WANNA ONE on Idol Chart.. Sung Woon Stood Out

BTS won the first place in the Weekly Idol Chart ranking for the third week of April.

Their endless records..

From the released chart on April 27, BTS received music points of 480, album points of 146, expert points of 50, and broadcast/portal/SNS points of 4260, earning highest points among all in the total of 4936 points.

Followed by BTS, WINNER got second place (total points of 4823), TWICE got third place (total points of 4292), RED VELVET got fourth place (total points of 4220) and WANNA ONE got fifth place (total points of 3912).

WANNA ONE's Kang Daniel was ranked no.1 for 5 consecutive weeks on the ranking that fans have participated. Followed by Daniel, BTS's JIMIN, BTS JUNGKOOK, BTS V, and WANNA ONE's Sung Woon were placed on second, third, fourth and fifth place. Sung Woon especially stood out by receiving almost 2,000 votes just in a week, verifying his fandom power.

Idol Chart staffs said, "BTS's broadcast/portal/SNS points jumped up after their comeback notice."

The Idol Chart focuses more on the overall performances of individual singers, rather than their songs.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com