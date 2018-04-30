BTS's DOPE MV Reaches 300 Million, Following FIRE and DNA

BTS's DOPE MV reached over 300 million hits on Youtube.

It's really DOPE!

Released in 2015, DOPE isa side track of BTS's Young Forever Part.1 with an intense electronic hip-hop sound.

The MV contains members' autobiographical stories of them working days and nights on music.

DNA, FIRE, and DOPE all reached over 300 million views, and that made them the first K-POP singer to have such record.

Like what already has been announced, BTS is having their comeback stage in Las Vegas on May 20 in the '2018 Billboard Music Award'.

