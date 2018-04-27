PHOTOS: JENNIE In Japan Uploaded These Saying "Miss you blinkers"

JENNIE of BLACKPINK released photos of herself enjoying daily life in Japan.

Jendeukie looking so flawless!

In the pictures, she is strolling along downtown in a delicate lacy dress, enjoying the warm sunlight.

In her hands, she's holding a little Chanel bag.

As one of the best fashion muse of the time, JENNIE is showing off dazzling beauty. She looks classy in the black dress, just like the name of the group she's in.

Under the photos JENNIE wrote a caption saying, "thank you to lisa and her new cam and thank you to the beautiful weather. miss you my blinkers."

BLACKPINK is preparing for a new album, aiming for a comeback in May. Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, recently announced BLACKPINK's comeback via his Instagram.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

