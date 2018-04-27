1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: JENNIE In Japan Uploaded These Saying "Miss you blinkers"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

JENNIE of BLACKPINK released photos of herself enjoying daily life in Japan.

Jendeukie looking so flawless!

In the pictures, she is strolling along downtown in a delicate lacy dress, enjoying the warm sunlight.

In her hands, she's holding a little Chanel  bag.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

As one of the best fashion muse of the time, JENNIE is showing off dazzling beauty. She looks classy in the black dress, just like the name of the group she's in.

Under the photos JENNIE wrote a caption saying, "thank you to lisa and her new cam and thank you to the beautiful weather. miss you my blinkers."

BLACKPINK is preparing for a new album, aiming for a comeback in May. Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, recently announced BLACKPINK's comeback via his Instagram.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT