An Idol Member Whose Drawing Was Used For Proper Product Design

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community(left), The Spring Home(right)

Kang Daniel of Wanna One is cute, handsome, perfectly-figured. Well now, he even has talent in drawing!

He just drew it on the spot..!

The Spring Home, a brand Kang Daniel is modeling for, launched a blanket patterned with Kang Daniel's original drawing.

At Wanna One's fanmeeting held in Taiwan, October 2017, he drew a mouse holding a piece of cheese during a sketching time.

Big ears and round eyes, the mouse surely looks happy holding cheese in its hands.

Photo from The Spring Home

Photo from The Spring Home


The Spring Home which has selected Kang Daniel as their model, used this cute drawing in their design for a new product.

As a matter of fact, Kang Daniel became the model of this brand, thanks to a fan who gave him a pillow from this brand named Body Pillow Mallang-gom(Soft bear).

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This pillow became a huge hit after Daniel was shown hugging it in a reality show. The Spring Home felt his popularity and hired him as their model.

It has only been a year since Daniel's debut but it looks like he has so much more talent and charm left to make his fans happy.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

