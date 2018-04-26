Startling View BLACKPINK Members Saw at the Airport

BLACKPINK is loved especially by fans from Southeast Asian countries including Thailand. How would BLACKPINK feel like to step into Thailand's airport?

Wanna indirectly feel how it's like to be BLACKPINK?

Here is the video from which you can get an indirect experience of that feeling.

On April 25, Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, posted a video on his Instagram. In the video, BLACKPINK members who have just passed the arrival gate is seen from behind.

From BLACKPINK's viewpoint, you can see an enormous crowd gathered to welcome their visit. Fans are sending ardent greetings to BLACKPINK members who are proudly stepping out to the airport.

Under the video, Mr.Yang left captions using hashtags, "#BLACKPINK, #THAILAND, #Comeback_Imminent". He also added more hashtags saying "#BLACKPINK_Will_Take_Over_Until_The_End_of_This_Year#YG"

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com