Official: BigHit Staff Accused of Sexual Harassment at BTS Concert in Japan?

Photo from Yonhap (left)

BigHit Entertainment made an official announcement on the issue of Japanese Staff accused of sexual harassment at BTS concert in Japan.

They said they are not particularly cracking down on Korean fans

BTS held a fan meeting from April 18 to 21 in Yokohama arena and in Osaka-jo Hall from April 23 to 24. However, through numerous online communities, a news on BigHit Entertainment local staffs overreacting to fans in recent BTS's performances have gone viral.

It's been reported that the local staffs have violated rights of Korean fans while inspecting their belongings and doing a body search. There has been another argument insisting that the staffs swore and sexually harassed Korean audiences while restricting them from photo taking.

With all these relevant issues, BigHit Entertainment on April 24 made an official announcement on BTS official fan club "regardless of whether the event happened at the venue or not, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that has occurred to the fans. We will continue to supervise the events so that everything will be maintained in order and the fans will be able to enjoy in comfort."

"In the ongoing internal verification process, if it's confirmed that the violation of fans' rights actually occurred, we'll be excessively strict about it."

They especially emphasized, "in particular, if sexual harassment, which is subject to legal punishment, is confirmed, in the case of outside staff, legal actions will be taken."

They concluded "BigHit Entertainment once again apologizes to the fans who have suffered from the inconveniences of overseas performances. We will continue to listen to the voices of our fans and do our best to make you enjoy the performances in a comfortable manner."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

