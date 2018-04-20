SAMUEL Pushed By Few NCT Fans … Safety Alert

Singer Samuel was pushed by a number of fans of an idol group. Concerns about safety are being voiced.

Let's not forget respect for all artists

At 8 o'clock in the morning of April 20, singers coming up on Music Bank gathered one after another to KBS located in Yeouido of Seoul. Each of them did a simple interview before going into waiting rooms.

While Samuel was giving an interview, group NCT2018 started walking towards him.

In that process, some fans who were taking photos walked backward and shoved Samuel who was interviewing.

Samuel lost balance and stumbled for a moment and a staff nearby warned, "It's dangerous! Dangerous! Step aside!"

Even though Samuel looked taken aback, few fans did not stop shooting.

(You can see the relevant scenes from approximately 8 minutes)

A reporter who has been proceeding the interview expressed concern for Samuel asking, "Are you okay? It's sometimes really chaotic like this in the morning" and Samuel reassured his fans saying "I'm okay."

This situation was aired right on Youtube live broadcast. Under the video comments such as, "As NCT fan I apologize towards Samuel", "Not all NCT fans are like that but as an NCT fan I apologize to Samuel hope his okay", "And we're so sorry to MCs tho", "we all nctzen apologize for Samuel and the MC and all of spotted at music bank staff﻿" are being written.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

