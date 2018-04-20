BTS Presents a Song On the Spot! A Japanese Top Star Makes A Surprise Visit to BTS's Fanmeeting

Korean idol group BTS and Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro have met. BTS and Sakaguchi Kentaro got acquainted through a Japanese TV drama Signal. Sakaguchi Kentaro took the leading role in the series and BTS sang for the theme song Don't Leave Me to support its hit.

I love this interaction so much!

Sakaguchi Kentaro attended BTS's Japan fanmeeting BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL.4 ~Happy Ever After~ on April 19, at Yokohama Arena as an audience. His presence has been exposed through the electronic boards. BTS sang Don't Leave Me towards him.

On Mezamashi TV aired on April 20, BTS and Sakaguchi Kentaro's meeting was shown. "I think the song expressed the character's feelings so wonderfully," said Sakaguchi Kentaro. And BTS replied, "Sakaguchi Kentaro is a very popular actor in Korea too. We are so grateful that he came to our fanmeeting."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com