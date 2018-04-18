Conflicts Between V and JIN, V Cried All Day Long

'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

Don't cry V

In the 4th episode aired on April 11 'Because we are a team', a conflict between V and JIN has been broadcasted. In the middle of practicing choreography for their song spring day, their voices were raised. This has happened on March 23, 2017, when BTS visited New York for the 'Wings Tour'.

After talking to JIN, V seemed uncomfortable. He shed a tear while getting his makeup done, and before going onto the stage. RM has noticed V and hugged him to give comfort.

Other members provided V and Jin a chance to talk after the stage. V apologized to JIN with tears "if you (hyung) tease me on a day I feel blue, I might react sensitively but please understand. I'll try to change myself. I will".

JIN replied, "I would really appreciate your effort because I also get hurt. But I would pay more attention if you have felt that way. Although I might always seem bright and happy, I also feel blue time to time. I am trying. Everyone has those days. We individually think we are going through tough times, but I believe those hardships become the foundation of our relationships. We understand each other".

JIMIN, who has seen the conflicts between V and JIN said: "I felt that we will stay as a family no matter what". V said "this doesn't weaken our bond because we shared our honest thoughts and expectations. It's just another experience of building a relationship". So what do you think has happened to V and JIN afterward? They are getting along with each other to the extent of squeezing their bodies in a tiny sofa.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com