‘Nut Rage’ Sister Accused of Spraying Water at an Advertising Manager

The so-called ‘Gapjil’ of Korean Air’s owner family is drawing attention. 'Gapjil' is the Korean word referring to arrogant and authoritarian attitudes or behaviors of people who have power over others. Korean Air is one of the most representative national airline company of Korea.

Can you believe this 'Gapjil' going on?

Cho Hyun-min, the third daughter of the chairman, has been accused of yelling and throwing water at an advertising official, just because his answer to her question was unsatisfactory.

South Koreans are saying it is a repetition of 'Gapjil' because four years ago, Cho’s older sister Cho Hyun-ah have caused the “nut rage” incident in which she raged at how the attendant served her macadamia nuts.

As controversy spread, Cho Hyun-min wrote on her Facebook, “I apologize for my foolish behavior”.

However, even after her apology, the public sentiment is cold. Rather, people from the advertising industry are disclosing numerous episodes such as, “She yelled for several minutes, telling to ‘get lost’ and sometimes threw her car key to let an employee do valet parking”.

From Monday, Korean Air suspended her from work and the police started a proper investigation of the case.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com