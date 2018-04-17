1 읽는 중

"Not Many of My Peers Use Galaxy Phones" KANG DANIEL's Speech Has Become Controversial

중앙일보

입력

Kang Daniel &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond the Blanket&#39; [MBC]

The first episode of "It's Dangerous Beyond the Blanket" aired on April 5. Housemates who arrived early in the house have greeted each other and went out to an astronomical observatory shortly after dinner. Kang Daniel arrived late at night when the house was empty and tried to unpack his baggage.

Which phones are you using?

When Kang found out that every room is occupied, he started to infer his housemates with the objects that others have left behind. He guessed an actor when he saw a script and further pointed out that two people must be sharing one room because on the bed and the floor differed.

Kang Daniel &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond the Blanket&#39;

"(What is this?)"

Kang Daniel &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond the Blanket&#39;

"It's the cable of universe(?) phone"

Kang Daniel &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond the Blanket&#39;

"There aren't many of my peers using universe(?) phones"

Kang Daniel &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond the Blanket&#39;

"It's highly possible that he is the eldest"

Kang Daniel &#39;It&#39;s Dangerous Beyond the Blanket&#39;

Clue: Suspect 5. The eldest

After a short glance, he headed to Lee Pilmo's room and saw Lee's phone cable. Lee is a 41-year-old Korean actor. When he discovered that Lee is using Samsung Galaxy phone, he came back to guessing and mentioned that the room could be used by the eldest in his 30s or 40s because Lee seemed to be using the room solely by his own, and people in Kang Daniel’s age group tended to iPhones.

His speech over users of Galaxy phones have brought controversy to some of the viewers, but it was identified to be a simple self-talk when he was guessing his housemates. When Kang Daniel finished peeking all rooms, he finally unpacked his baggage right next to Lee Pilmo's bed.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

