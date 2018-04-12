How EXO's BAEKHUN Became a Martial Art Master

Baekhyun of EXO is known for his "puppy-like" adorableness. Despite his willowy figure, he is an excellent athlete, the EXO vocalist claims.

He is a Hapkido master.

Baekhyun trained in Hapkido, a self-defense martial art, for nine years since he was nine years old. He won gold at various Hapki-do competitions and even taught younger trainees.

"One time my opponent passed out after I struck him on his chin," said Baekhyun, boasting his athletic competence.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

