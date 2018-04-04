TWO RULES: How to Slim Down without Losing Muscle Mass

WORK OUT ON AN EMPTY STOMACH

If you want to lose weight, you should work out on an empty stomach.

When you exercise when your body's running low on sugar, your body uses fat as the energy source.

According to a research, working out on an empty stomach burns 33% more fat on average than exercising after eating.

A light jog or a walk right after you wake up is an effective way to burn fat.

ANAEROBIC EXERCISE FIRST

If you want to speed up the weight loss, anaerobic workouts should precede aerobic workouts, experts say.

While aerobic exercises burn fat, anaerobic exercises use up carbohydrates. Since fat starts to burn 20 minutes into the exercise, if you do anaerobic exercises first, your body will be warmed up enough to burn fat in time for your aerobic exercise routine.

If you have a high body fat and low muscle mass, you need to do twice as much anaerobic exercise to build up muscle and burn down fat. You should also keep in mind that if you only do aerobic exercises without muscle training, you might risk harming your skin's elasticity.

By Grace and Arin Kim


