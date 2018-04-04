BTS' 2nd Twitter Account Reaches 10M Followers

BTS sets yet another new record.

Another amazing Twitter feat for the K-pop kings.

The seven-piece K-pop group's official Twitter account (@BTS_BIGHIT) has reached over 10M followers as of April 3 KST.

The band's another Twitter account (@BTS_TWT) has reached over 10M followers about five months earlier on November 13 last year, making it the first-ever Korean Twitter account to reach 10M followers.

Twitter Korea visited Big Hit Entertainment to honor the amazing Twitter feat with a trophy, which, of course, was tweeted out to fans shortly after.

Fans celebrated the occasion with the hashtag #LoveBTS10M

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

