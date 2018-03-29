“IU's hair looks pretty even after getting beaten up” App Apologizes for Inane Ad

'Hairfit,' an app that lets users virtually try on different hairstyles, apologized for their advertisement which normalized dating violence.

Controversy sparked for normalizing dating violence.

The app advertised 'the IU hairdo' with the controversial line, "how to look pretty after getting beaten up like IU."

IU is currently starring as the lead role in 'My Ahjussi,' and the TV series was met with a barrage of criticism from the viewers for the scene where IU's character is beaten up by the male lead with whom she is romantically involved.

On March 26, Hairfit issued an official statement apologizing for the ad, calling it "inappropriate." "The post is now deleted and the related personnel will be punished accordingly," the statement read.

"We humbly accept your criticism and we promise to apply stricter measures to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Hairfit promised.

