1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why SUGA of BTS Called Up KANG DANIEL

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

News1(left)·Yonhap News

News1(left)·Yonhap News

Kang Daniel of Wanna One says he has gotten a call from Suga of BTS.

Bromance alert!

On March 21 KST, Ong Seong-woo, Park Woo-jin, and Kang Daniel guested on MBC' talk show Radio Star.

ⓒMBC

ⓒMBC

When asked if he hadn't ever been asked out by a female co-star, Kang Daniel replied that "not from women, but from guys."

"Suga of BTS and Woozi of SEVENTEEN called me up and asked me to hang out," Kang explained. "I was so thankful," he added.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Kang Daniel and Suga had been spotted greeting each other at award ceremonies.

On January 25, Suga hugged and greeted Kang Daniel on the way to the stage to receive the award at the Seoul Song Festival.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT