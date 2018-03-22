Why SUGA of BTS Called Up KANG DANIEL

Kang Daniel of Wanna One says he has gotten a call from Suga of BTS.

Bromance alert!

On March 21 KST, Ong Seong-woo, Park Woo-jin, and Kang Daniel guested on MBC' talk show Radio Star.

When asked if he hadn't ever been asked out by a female co-star, Kang Daniel replied that "not from women, but from guys."

"Suga of BTS and Woozi of SEVENTEEN called me up and asked me to hang out," Kang explained. "I was so thankful," he added.

Kang Daniel and Suga had been spotted greeting each other at award ceremonies.

On January 25, Suga hugged and greeted Kang Daniel on the way to the stage to receive the award at the Seoul Song Festival.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

