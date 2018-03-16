1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK Gifts ARMYs with a Love Song on White Day

중앙일보

입력

"Song For ARMY"

The Golden Maknae out to steal fans' hearts again!

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS' Jungkook prepared a thank you gift for ARMYs.

On March 13, a day before White Day, Jungkook released a cover of Roy Kim's 'Only Then.' White Day is a holiday similar to Valentine's Day, only that women receive gifts from men (and vice versa on Valentine's Day).

The lyrics for 'Only Then' go "Who cares what others say / We can't live without each other, why worry / We can be more in love." A clear message for fans, right?

The original artist, Roy Kim, is also known to have based his track on a "fansong," a track which the artist dedicates to fans.

He released the track under the address 'songforarmy.'

Retweeted over 217,000 times in less than three hours since release, his gift is going viral.

His rendition of 'Only Then' is not up for sale, but freely distributed for fans.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT