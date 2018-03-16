JUNGKOOK Gifts ARMYs with a Love Song on White Day

"Song For ARMY"

The Golden Maknae out to steal fans' hearts again!

BTS' Jungkook prepared a thank you gift for ARMYs.

On March 13, a day before White Day, Jungkook released a cover of Roy Kim's 'Only Then.' White Day is a holiday similar to Valentine's Day, only that women receive gifts from men (and vice versa on Valentine's Day).

The lyrics for 'Only Then' go "Who cares what others say / We can't live without each other, why worry / We can be more in love." A clear message for fans, right?

The original artist, Roy Kim, is also known to have based his track on a "fansong," a track which the artist dedicates to fans.

He released the track under the address 'songforarmy.'

Retweeted over 217,000 times in less than three hours since release, his gift is going viral.

His rendition of 'Only Then' is not up for sale, but freely distributed for fans.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

