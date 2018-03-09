American Fashion Brand 'Hot Topic' Strongly Suggests Collaboration with BTS

“Coming soon.”

Can't wait for the merch.

American fashion, jewelry, and accessory franchise store ‘Hot Topic’ announced a collaboration with BTS.

On March 9, the official Hot Topic Instagram account posted 'B', completing the word 'BTS' and de facto setting in stone its collaboration with BTS.

Previously, the letters 'S' and 'T' were consecutively released on the official Instagram account, heavily hinting at collaboration with BTS and heightening fans' expectations.

As the soon-to-be collaboration became clear, fans are commenting "Can't wait" "Bye wallet "My money is going to disappear in one second" and so on.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

