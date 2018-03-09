The Day SUZY's Dreams Came True…Her Ideal Man Six Years Ago

With the actors Suzy (23) and Lee Dong-wook (36) confirmed to be dating, Suzy's remarks over her ideal man are attracting much attention.

A dream come true for the Suzy six years ago!

Suzy made an appearance on the SBS talk show 'Strong Heart' in 2012 and discussed her ideal type. Suzy, back then, said her type was "Kang Dong-won, Lee Min-ki, Yang Yo-seob, Kim Soo-hyun, and Ian Somerhalder."

Back then, Lee Dong-wook was hosting the show, and Suzy quickly added "But as of right now, my type is Lee Dong-wook." And six years after her remarks, broke open her dating news.

Both Lee Dong-wook and Suzy's agencies stated that "the two, with good intentions, are getting to know each other," confirming the relationship.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

