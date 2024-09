Every girl group goes through the "mannish look" phase.

Girl group members dress in suits and ties, complete with fedora hats to pull off the pant-suit look to perfection.

Women in suits can look chic and sexy at the same time.

VoomVoom has compiled here the photos of girl-group members in suits!

GIRLS' GENERATION

RED VELVET

TWICE

APINK

MAMAMOO

OH MY GIRL

