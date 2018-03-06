Ex-AOA Member CHOA Finally Speaks to Fans After 7 Months

Former AOA member Choa, who departed from the girl group last year, sent a thank-you message to fans.

Choa, out of the blue, had announced her departure from the group.

On her March 6 Instagram post, Choa expressed thanks for her fans congratulating her birthday. She wrote "Thank you. I don't deserve this, on a break, but I'm so happy and sorry for such a big congratulations."

Choa shared photos of a happy birthday metro ad put by fans, which featured Choa during her years as an AOA member.

She stated "I'll save this on my phone, I'll continue to look at the photos after my birthday, and I won't forget the gratitude I felt." But, she added, "Instead of such a big gift, a heartfelt DM on Instagram would be enough."

Having debuted in 2012 as an AOA member, Choa left the group in July. Choa herself explained the backstory on how she came to leave the group, saying she "was being treated for insomnia and depression but could not overcome."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

