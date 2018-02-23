1 읽는 중

BTS JIMIN & J-HOPE's Surprise Visit to a Japanese High School Dance Team

Jimin and J-Hope of BTS recently guested on a Japanese game show program, and photos from their surprise visit to a Japanese high school dance team have also been released.

These high school dancers got to dance together with Jimin and J-Hope!

On February 20, Jimin and J-Hope appeared on a Japanese game show called ZIP! broadcast on Nippon TV.

The BTS duo visited a Japanese high school dance team who had won a dance competition. They even collaborated with the high school dancers on stage.

J-Hope and Jimin, who is one of the better dancers of BTS, won the hearts of high school fans over.

BTS Twitter

BTS Twitter

When the particular episode featuring BTS aired, Jimin and J-Hope posted the photos from their encounter with the high school students on the band's official Japanese account with a caption that read "How did you guys like ZIP today? Since it was an unannounced visit, we were worried how you guys would react but we were so happy that everyone loved it. We promise to continue to strive to be better!"

In the said photos, Jimin and J-Hope are standing side by side in front of a blackboard. Jimin is dressed in all-black attire which reflects his usual fashion preference. J-Hope is smiling right next to Jimin, dressed in a red over-fitting cardigan with a checkered muffler.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

