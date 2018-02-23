1 읽는 중

BTS Charts on Billboard 200 for 19 Weeks Straight & Tops Social 50 for 62 Weeks

BTS' "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" made it to Billboard 200 for 19 weeks straight.

Sky's the limit for BTS.

According to the most recent chart published by Billboard on February 24, BTS' album released in September last year, which peaked at No. 7, charted on No. 114 on Billboard 200. This particular album allowed the band to once again top the World Albums Chart, land on No. 60 on the Canadian Albums chart, and No. 14 on Independent Albums.

BTS has been topping the Social 50 chart for 62 weeks in a row.
This is the longest ever a K-pop artist has stayed on the chart.

The seven-piece K-pop band was recently "certified" by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

