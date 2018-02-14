Rapper YUK JI-DAM Claims She Dated WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL

Yuk Ji-dam, a rapper from Mnet's 'Unpretty Rapstar,' is claiming that she dated Wanna One's Kang Daniel.

On February 14, Yuk Ji-dam wrote on her Instagram "Isn't stalking illegal??" and referred to a 'pretend Kang Daniel' story blog. A 'pretend story' refers to a type of fanfiction, pretending that the narrator is the celeb's girl/boyfriend or a close one.

Yuk Ji-dam claimed she "had lots of proof" that she dated Kang Daniel.

The controversy grew, and Kasper, a rapper, and friend of the two, wrote a lengthy post explaining the history of their relationship. Kasper appeared on Mnet's 'Unpretty Rapstar' side by side with Yuk Ji-dam.

On her Instagram, Kasper wrote, "Two years ago, I invited Daniel, who was still a trainee back then, to a party, and Ji-dam and Daniel met." She added "I heard from Ji-dam that they were contacting each other with interest. After Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2' started rolling, the two ended things mutually."

In case you're unfamiliar with the rapper, here are some photos of Yuk Ji-dam.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

