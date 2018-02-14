1 읽는 중

EXO vs WANNA ONE Showdown at Idol Athletics Championships 2018

중앙일보

MBC

MBC announced on February 8 that the Idol Star Athletics Championships 2018 will be held in four different parts. The first two will air on February 15 at 5:40 p.m. and the latter two the next day on February 16 at 5:10 p.m. KST. The annual Championships will go on for two days this year because of its increasing popularity. Idols will compete for five different events: track & field, rhythmic gymnastics, bowling, aerobics, and archery.

BTS will not be participating in this year's athletics championship.

A-list stars are lined up for the bowling event including EXO and Wanna One.The bowling event is a new addition to the celebrity sports championships. The competition between the two top K-pop boy bands is anticipated to be particularly fierce.

BTS will not be participating in this year's Idol Athletics Championships. Red Velvet and TWICE are among the star competitors.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

