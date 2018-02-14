EXO vs WANNA ONE Showdown at Idol Athletics Championships 2018

MBC announced on February 8 that the Idol Star Athletics Championships 2018 will be held in four different parts. The first two will air on February 15 at 5:40 p.m. and the latter two the next day on February 16 at 5:10 p.m. KST. The annual Championships will go on for two days this year because of its increasing popularity. Idols will compete for five different events: track & field, rhythmic gymnastics, bowling, aerobics, and archery.

A-list stars are lined up for the bowling event including EXO and Wanna One.The bowling event is a new addition to the celebrity sports championships. The competition between the two top K-pop boy bands is anticipated to be particularly fierce.

BTS will not be participating in this year's Idol Athletics Championships. Red Velvet and TWICE are among the star competitors.

