Why EXO's XIUMIN Says No to Fans' Gifts

EXO's Xiumin stated that he would no longer receive tangible gifts, saying that he would only accept fans' love. Xiumin said, "nothing makes a better gift than love and attention."

"Sorry for my straightforwardness but…" he said.

On January 6, Xiumin wrote a lengthy post on the official website of his fandom EXO-L, in which he expressed that he would like "to be loved and cared instead of receiving gifts."

He added, "Thanks to all the gifts you sent me, I have enough to fulfill my needs" and "if I could, I would accept all of them, but I don't have any room, not even to walk in my own room. I just want your hearts."

Xiumin stated, "I'm sorry if anyone felt disappointed by my straightforwardness or if anyone's feelings got hurt," and stated, "I want to be a better me. Even though it may seem like baby steps, I'll keep on working harder."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com