Happiest Moments in the Lives of BTS ② : RM's Dream-come-true



If you were to pick one boy band most loved in the world at the moment, BTS would certainly make the cut. BTS enjoys a global adoration and popularity. Which moment in their successful career would the BTS boys pick as their happiest? "ARMYs" was the first thought that popped into their minds. The seven superstars take turns to share the happiest moment in their lives as BTS.

"I hope we could make you as happy as you make us," said RM.

V revealed in an interview with SK Telecom last year that the happiest moment in his career was the first-ever BTS concert that was held at a huge stadium. "I still remember that moment like it was only yesterday," reminisced RM.

Not many artists can afford to hold their concerts at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena can entertain over 12,000 in the audience. It took BTS three years to fill the ten-thousand-seater stadium.

"This has been our dream since our debut. I can't believe we are having our concert here," said RM at the time. The members of BTS, including RM, shed tears of happiness on stage on the day of the concert.

RM also thanked his fans for making his dream come true.

"This is all thanks to ARMYs," he said, assuring his fans that he is "happy beyond words."

"I hope you are also happy because of us. I'm happy because of you," he said.

