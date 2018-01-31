BTS' Latest Billboard Record: “MIC Drop” Charts on Billboard Hot 100 for 9 Weeks in a Row

BTS' "MIC Drop" makes a new record as it continues to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks.

"MIC Drop" refuses to die.

According to the most recent chart published on January 31, "MIC Drop" charted at No. 84 on Billboard's weekly record chart. This is the longest a K-pop track has ever stayed on Billboard.

The BTS track remixed by Steve Aoki debuted at No. 71 on December 28 and has stayed on Hot 100 ever since, peaking at No. 66.

The band's album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September 2017 also succeeded in staying on Billboard 200 for sixteen weeks in a row.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

