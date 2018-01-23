WANNAONE's KANG DANIEL Reveals His Pet Name for His Future Girlfriend

What's Kang Daniel's pet name for his girlfriend?

"Most girls are shorter and have smaller hands than me.."

Kang Daniel shared his love life on the KBS entertainment show 'Happy Together' aired last August.

Asked whether he preferred women younger or older than him, he stated that he "like older girls" as he "had a lot to learn from them."

He added "since most girls are shorter and have smaller hands than me, I would call my girlfriend 'kiddo.' I would help my girlfriend out with tasks she can do by herself. I would help her put her shoes on using my hands instead of a shoehorn," making the hearts of many go pit-a-pat.

Kang Daniel appeared on the MBC entertainment show 'Living Together in Empty Room' aired on January 19. The photo above, taken on site, shows Kang Daniel napping.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

