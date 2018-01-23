1 읽는 중

WANNAONE's KANG DANIEL Reveals His Pet Name for His Future Girlfriend

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

What's Kang Daniel's pet name for his girlfriend?

"Most girls are shorter and have smaller hands than me.."

Kang Daniel shared his love life on the KBS entertainment show 'Happy Together' aired last August.

CAPTION: &#34;Picks older girls&#34; &#34;I prefer someone who has a lot to learn from&#34; &#34;There&#39;s a man beneath that sweet face&#34; Kang Daniel speaking about his ideal type. Photo from KBS

Asked whether he preferred women younger or older than him, he stated that he "like older girls" as he "had a lot to learn from them."

Photo from online community

CAPTION: &#34;Daniel&#39;s being shy&#34; Photo from online community

He added "since most girls are shorter and have smaller hands than me, I would call my girlfriend 'kiddo.' I would help my girlfriend out with tasks she can do by herself. I would help her put her shoes on using my hands instead of a shoehorn," making the hearts of many go pit-a-pat.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from MBC Instagram @mbcentertain

Kang Daniel appeared on the MBC entertainment show 'Living Together in Empty Room' aired on January 19. The photo above, taken on site, shows Kang Daniel napping.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

