BTS Crowned Artist with Most Tickets Sold for Two Years Straight

BTS' concert tour sold the most tickets of all the concerts held last year in South Korea.

The crowd size at BTS' concert keeps getting bigger and bigger!

Interpark, South Korea's largest online ticket booking site, published the list of concerts with most tickets sold in 2017. "BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL" topped the list, which was held at Gocheok SkyDome in the Guro district of Seoul. BTS also had the most concert ticket sales in 2016 as well.

Psy, who usually ranks high on ticket sales charts, succeeded in making it into top 10.

BTS' first-ever concert back in 2014 had about a thousand audience. The size of the audience who came to their concert rose significantly in 2015 to 5,000. In 2016, they held their concert at Gocheok, a concert venue that can host a 10,000 audience.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

