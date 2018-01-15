1 읽는 중

JIMIN Wasn't Meant to Debut with BTS…But V Changed Everything for Him

중앙일보

입력

V of BTS wrote a heartfelt letter to Jimin - the two are both born in 1995, hence the duo's nickname "95's."

"How would you like to have Jimin on the team?" was a life-changing question thrown at V.

In the final episode of the second season of the reality show BTS BON VOYAGE, V reads a letter he wrote to Jimin, which goes as follows.

Dear Jimin

It's kind of embarrassing writing you a letter all serious like this but I hope you understand.
When we were both trainees, we came to Seoul with no idea what's going to happen.
For six years, we did the same thing every day. Wake up, go to the same school in the same uniforms, eat, go practice, and then go back to the dorm.
Before I knew it, you had become my best friend.
There's no one like you.
There was a time when you were worried about making the debut.
"How would you feel if Jimin were on the same team as you?"
"He is a friend who's been my side through thick and thin. I would love to have him by my side like this. I want to be on the same team as him."
I'm so happy we got to make our debut as one team.
You always give me more than I give back to you.
When I was crying in the bathroom, you were crying by my side. We had fun sneaking out late at night.
Thanks for understanding me and liking me.
Let's stay like this for many years to come. I love you, mate.

At the end of the letter, V couldn't help but shed a few tears.

This video of V reading his letter dedicated to Jimin is going viral on YouTube.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

