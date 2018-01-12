1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: HOW EXO's BAEKHYUN a.k.a. the "Genius Entertainer" Enraptures Audience at Golden Disc 2018

중앙일보

입력

EXO won the most trophies at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan City from January 10 to 11. The nine-member boy band was the winner of "Record of the Year," "Global Popularity Award," "Genie Music Award," and the "Asia Icon Award."

We challenge you to try and not fall in love with Baekhyun!

After their many victories, EXO performed four of their hit singles, including "Sweet Lies," "Diamonds," "Run This," and "Ko Ko Bop."

How Baekhyun ended his performance for "Diamonds" is going viral online.

Baekhyun stares into the camera, whispering the lyrics without instrumental accompaniment.

Baekhyun's part in the particular song trended on Twitter after the performance.

Watch the clip below to see how Baekhyun enraptured the audience:

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT