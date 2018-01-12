WATCH: HOW EXO's BAEKHYUN a.k.a. the "Genius Entertainer" Enraptures Audience at Golden Disc 2018

EXO won the most trophies at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan City from January 10 to 11. The nine-member boy band was the winner of "Record of the Year," "Global Popularity Award," "Genie Music Award," and the "Asia Icon Award."

We challenge you to try and not fall in love with Baekhyun!

After their many victories, EXO performed four of their hit singles, including "Sweet Lies," "Diamonds," "Run This," and "Ko Ko Bop."

How Baekhyun ended his performance for "Diamonds" is going viral online.

Baekhyun stares into the camera, whispering the lyrics without instrumental accompaniment.

Baekhyun's part in the particular song trended on Twitter after the performance.

Watch the clip below to see how Baekhyun enraptured the audience:

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

