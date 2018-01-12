Dear ARMYs, from BTS…First thing BTS did after Winning Grand Prize at Golden Disc 2018

BTS thanked ARMYs after winning The Album of the Year Grand Prize at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards.

"You make me feel better when I'm sad, you make me proud, and you give me the strength to move forward."

After the awards ceremony was over, the boys of BTS streamed live on Naver to share the special moment with their fans.

"We told each other not to get ahead of ourselves but we got so nervous on stage," they said, telling their fans that "you guys were unbelievable out there. I mean your shouts were unreal. What we want to tell you guys is that you make us so proud."

Then they each took turns to thank their fans.

V: "Thanks to ARMYs I'm going to be so proud of myself for a while. Thank you so much and I want to tell you that I love you."

JIN: "We worked hard for this Grand Prize, but I think we won this award ultimately because ARMYs listened to our music. Thank you for all your love."

JUNGKOOK: "To be honest, I thought I was going to cry today. We've had so much happen the past year and thank you for giving us a reason to be happy every moment. Thank you also for letting us start off the new year with such a great honor."

SUGA: "This Grand Prize is especially meaningful because we all worked on this album together. Good music and good performance are the number one priority for us. I hope you are looking forward to our next album as well."

RM: "Thanks to all our fans overseas. We will see you again soon."

JIMIN: "I don't know even know where to begin. I thought a lot about the relationship between us and you guys. I'm so thankful. You make us happy, you make us feel better when we're sad, and you give us the strength to move forward. I don't know how I could get closer to you. I feel like we have a special bond. Let's make great memories together."

J-HOPE: "This Grand Prize from Golden Disc is a meaningful achievement for us. We're so honored and proud that the album that all of us worked so hard on earned us such a big award. I don't think I could ever forget this moment. I will remember this moment whenever I'm feeling down."

