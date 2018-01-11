BLACKPINK Posts Victory Selfies after Winning “Digital Single of the Year” at Golden Disc 2018

BLACKPINK won the Record of the Year in Digital Release Award at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan City. The four-member girl group was also the winner of the New Artist of the Year Award in the previous year.

"Thanks for always being by our side," the girls thanked their fans.

After performing two of their hit singles, "Playing with Fire" and "As If It's Last," the four girls of posted victory selfies on the group's official Instagram account with a thank-you note to their fans, hashtagged #BLACKPINK #BLINK #THANKYOU #ITGOESOUTTOOURBLINKS #WELOVEYOU.

We are so proud of you #BLINK. We won such a big award all thanks to you. We're so happy that you love our song "As If It's Last." Thanks for always being by our side and we will try our best to get back to you guys with good music and good performance. We really want to show you our new look on stage and we will be back soon so stay tuned! We're so happy that we won this award at Golden Disc and will always try to make you proud.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

