Winter is brutal in Korea and Jimin of BTS wants fans to stay warm.

On January 8, Jimin posted a clip on BTS' official Twitter with the hashtag #JIMIN.

Jimin strikes a V sign while staring at the camera. He also shared his worries about fans catching a cold or flu.

The K-pop boy band has an upcoming fan event titled "BTS 4TH MUSTER" held for two days from January 13 to 14.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com